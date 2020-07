Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Walk to everything! Just blocks from Lake Harriet, Downtown Linden Hills Restaurants and Shops, Parks, Tennis Courts...Totally updated and perfectly charming single family home. Featuring new kitchen w/stainless appliances (gas range), dedicated dining plus breakfast bar, 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath in upper level, finished lower level family room and laundry. Updated windows & mechanics. Ample storage. Generous deck & yard. Private driveway so garage is not on the alley system!