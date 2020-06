Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Light and airy, charming 1930s Tudor in a wonderful, family-friendly neighborhood. Fully fenced in private yard. Walking distance to 48th and Chicago restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques. Just blocks from Minnehaha creek and parkway. Forced air, air conditioning, new furnace, washer / dryer, gas fireplace, new stainless appliances and fully renovated wood floors.



Renters to pay all utilities and assume basic lawn / yard care / snow removal. 2 car garage access and use negotiable.