patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 Available 03/01/20 AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST - 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM BUNGALOW HOME FOR RENT IN LONGFELLOW NEIGHBORHOOD - Another amazing rental opportunity from Sammi and the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild!



Check out this dynamite 2 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow home with a ton of updates! New kitchen, new bath, freshly painted walls & ceilings, and a well cared for built-in buffet. Big windows offering an abundance of natural light throughout.The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove and a dishwasher!The beautiful oak hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a non-conforming 3rd bedroom on the upper level to enjoy.



You'll enjoy entertaining or relaxing in your private, fenced-in, yard with a paver-brick patio perfect for patio furniture! There is a two-car garage, plus room for a third car.



Located close to the Mississippi River, Hwy 55, Hwy 62, Hwy 5, public transportation, Minnehaha Falls, Hidden Falls, and lots of restaurants, shopping, and other parks! You definitely want to come view this property!



Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities including: Heat, Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet. Tenants also responsible for Lawn Care/Snow Removal, and changing the furnace filter every 1-2 months.



This is a pet-friendly property, with pet deposit and extra monthly rent applicable. Breed restrictions may apply.



Call or text Sammi at 651-208-3468, or email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information or a showing.



-Preferred credit score of 600+

--If you do not know your credit, you can check it at

www.credit.com/free-credit-score.

-No recent evictions (<3 years old)

-No violent crimes

-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount. ($4,647) Less



