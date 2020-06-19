All apartments in Minneapolis
4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406

4616 Minnehaha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Minnehaha Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 Available 03/01/20 AVAILABLE MARCH 1ST - 2 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM BUNGALOW HOME FOR RENT IN LONGFELLOW NEIGHBORHOOD - Another amazing rental opportunity from Sammi and the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild!

Check out this dynamite 2 bedroom/1 bathroom bungalow home with a ton of updates! New kitchen, new bath, freshly painted walls & ceilings, and a well cared for built-in buffet. Big windows offering an abundance of natural light throughout.The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances, including a gas stove and a dishwasher!The beautiful oak hardwood floors have been refinished. There is a non-conforming 3rd bedroom on the upper level to enjoy.

You'll enjoy entertaining or relaxing in your private, fenced-in, yard with a paver-brick patio perfect for patio furniture! There is a two-car garage, plus room for a third car.

Located close to the Mississippi River, Hwy 55, Hwy 62, Hwy 5, public transportation, Minnehaha Falls, Hidden Falls, and lots of restaurants, shopping, and other parks! You definitely want to come view this property!

Tenants are responsible for ALL utilities including: Heat, Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet. Tenants also responsible for Lawn Care/Snow Removal, and changing the furnace filter every 1-2 months.

This is a pet-friendly property, with pet deposit and extra monthly rent applicable. Breed restrictions may apply.

Call or text Sammi at 651-208-3468, or email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information or a showing.

-Preferred credit score of 600+
--If you do not know your credit, you can check it at
www.credit.com/free-credit-score.
-No recent evictions (<3 years old)
-No violent crimes
-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount. ($4,647) Less

(RLNE5507228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 have any available units?
4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 have?
Some of 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 is pet friendly.
Does 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 offers parking.
Does 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 have a pool?
No, 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 have accessible units?
No, 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4616 Minnehaha Avenue Minneapolis, MN 55406 has units with dishwashers.

