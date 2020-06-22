4535 Aldrich Ave S

Amenities

Classic south Minneapolis duplex (Main Floor unit) 2 bedrooms, plus Sunroom 1 bath, (Great water pressure) Formal dining room with built in buffet, large living room with wood fireplace, Kitchen has newer appliances plus a dish washer. New cabinets and counter-tops. All hardwood floors with natural woodwork galore. FREE washer and dryer in basement. One car garage. This apartment is very very clean and in excellent condition. All within blocks to Lake Harriet (Great neighborhood) Available June 1st, 2020 Call Mark at 952 237-7337