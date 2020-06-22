All apartments in Minneapolis
4535 Aldrich Ave S
Last updated March 13 2020 at 7:09 AM

4535 Aldrich Ave S

4535 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
East Harriet

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic south Minneapolis duplex (Main Floor unit) 2 bedrooms, plus Sunroom 1 bath, (Great water pressure) Formal dining room with built in buffet, large living room with wood fireplace, Kitchen has newer appliances plus a dish washer. New cabinets and counter-tops. All hardwood floors with natural woodwork galore. FREE washer and dryer in basement. One car garage. This apartment is very very clean and in excellent condition. All within blocks to Lake Harriet (Great neighborhood) Available June 1st, 2020 Call Mark at 952 237-7337

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Aldrich Ave S have any available units?
4535 Aldrich Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Aldrich Ave S have?
Some of 4535 Aldrich Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Aldrich Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Aldrich Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Aldrich Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4535 Aldrich Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4535 Aldrich Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 4535 Aldrich Ave S offers parking.
Does 4535 Aldrich Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 Aldrich Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Aldrich Ave S have a pool?
No, 4535 Aldrich Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Aldrich Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4535 Aldrich Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Aldrich Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4535 Aldrich Ave S has units with dishwashers.

