4403 Cedar Ave. S

Duplex unit, great neighborhood in S. Minneapolis - Property Id: 84519
Two bedroom unit available November 15th, 2018. Also open to Dec. 1st move in. Side by side duplex located on large corner lot. New flooring and new dishwasher in kitchen. Laundry in basement. Large bonus room and storage in basement. Single stall garage parking is available. Great neighborhood! 3 blocks from grocery store, neighborhood restaurants, and liquor store. 5 blocks from Lake Nokomis and Minnehaha Parkway trail. On busline. Please contact for viewing.
No Pets Allowed
