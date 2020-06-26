4400 Uptown Ave S

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming fully furnished 3rd floor condo in a Prime location steps from downtown Linden Hills, 2 blocks from Lake Harriet, 6 blocks from Bde Maka Ska, and on the #6 bus line. This unit features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in AC wall unit, ceiling fan in BR, den/office, lots of closet space and free same floor onsite laundry. The price includes everything but electricity (includes heat, water, garbage, sewage, basic cable and internet). Call anytime to set up a showing.