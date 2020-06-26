All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:37 AM

4400 Uptown Ave S

4400 Upton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Upton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming fully furnished 3rd floor condo in a Prime location steps from downtown Linden Hills, 2 blocks from Lake Harriet, 6 blocks from Bde Maka Ska, and on the #6 bus line. This unit features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, built in AC wall unit, ceiling fan in BR, den/office, lots of closet space and free same floor onsite laundry. The price includes everything but electricity (includes heat, water, garbage, sewage, basic cable and internet). Call anytime to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Uptown Ave S have any available units?
4400 Uptown Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4400 Uptown Ave S have?
Some of 4400 Uptown Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4400 Uptown Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Uptown Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Uptown Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Uptown Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Uptown Ave S offer parking?
No, 4400 Uptown Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Uptown Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Uptown Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Uptown Ave S have a pool?
No, 4400 Uptown Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Uptown Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4400 Uptown Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Uptown Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4400 Uptown Ave S has units with dishwashers.
