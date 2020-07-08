All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4346 Logan Ave North

4346 North Logan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4346 North Logan Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Now!! Lovely 2 bed/1bath single family home in Camden Area of Minneapolis!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!!

Available Now!! Come see this lovely 2 bed/ 1bath home in the Camden area of Minneapolis. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, with hardwood floors. The house has beautiful built in cabinets, a nice fenced back yard and a detached garage. Located close to restaurants like Victory 44, St Petersburg and Domino's. Also close to the ice arena, major highways and bus stops.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow care.

This building is pet friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Rental applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure online tenant portal makes paying rent and requesting maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Call or text with an address to Steve S at 952-288-1227 for a showing!!

This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed liable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3180148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4346 Logan Ave North have any available units?
4346 Logan Ave North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4346 Logan Ave North have?
Some of 4346 Logan Ave North's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4346 Logan Ave North currently offering any rent specials?
4346 Logan Ave North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4346 Logan Ave North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4346 Logan Ave North is pet friendly.
Does 4346 Logan Ave North offer parking?
Yes, 4346 Logan Ave North offers parking.
Does 4346 Logan Ave North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4346 Logan Ave North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4346 Logan Ave North have a pool?
No, 4346 Logan Ave North does not have a pool.
Does 4346 Logan Ave North have accessible units?
No, 4346 Logan Ave North does not have accessible units.
Does 4346 Logan Ave North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4346 Logan Ave North does not have units with dishwashers.

