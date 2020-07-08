4346 Logan Ave North

Amenities

Available Now!! Lovely 2 bed/1bath single family home in Camden Area of Minneapolis!! - Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!!



Available Now!! Come see this lovely 2 bed/ 1bath home in the Camden area of Minneapolis. Two bedrooms, one bathroom, with hardwood floors. The house has beautiful built in cabinets, a nice fenced back yard and a detached garage. Located close to restaurants like Victory 44, St Petersburg and Domino's. Also close to the ice arena, major highways and bus stops.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including lawn and snow care.



This building is pet friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Rental applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure online tenant portal makes paying rent and requesting maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Call or text with an address to Steve S at 952-288-1227 for a showing!!



This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed liable but not guaranteed.



