4337 Snelling Avenue

Come view this charming 1,364 square-foot, two-story single-family home in a great Minneapolis location today! This 2-bedroom, 1 bath, featuring a Longfellow bungalow floor plan with an open living/dining room, is located within blocks of the Light Rail Station, Minnehaha Falls, Grand Rounds Urban Parkway and a variety of restaurants. Beautiful natural woodwork and hardwood floors throughout, Updated electrical, furnace, and tiled main-level bathroom. Upstairs offers a potential extra third bedroom or office area! Detached garage parks 2 vehicles. Amenities include in-unit laundry, window A/C units, a full unfinished basement and a great fenced-in backyard with a patio prime for barbequing! Security Deposit: $1,550. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!