4337 Snelling Avenue

Location

4337 Snelling Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Hiawatha

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
garage
Come view this charming 1,364 square-foot, two-story single-family home in a great Minneapolis location today! This 2-bedroom, 1 bath, featuring a Longfellow bungalow floor plan with an open living/dining room, is located within blocks of the Light Rail Station, Minnehaha Falls, Grand Rounds Urban Parkway and a variety of restaurants. Beautiful natural woodwork and hardwood floors throughout, Updated electrical, furnace, and tiled main-level bathroom. Upstairs offers a potential extra third bedroom or office area! Detached garage parks 2 vehicles. Amenities include in-unit laundry, window A/C units, a full unfinished basement and a great fenced-in backyard with a patio prime for barbequing! Security Deposit: $1,550. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4337 Snelling Avenue have any available units?
4337 Snelling Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4337 Snelling Avenue have?
Some of 4337 Snelling Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4337 Snelling Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4337 Snelling Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4337 Snelling Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4337 Snelling Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4337 Snelling Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4337 Snelling Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4337 Snelling Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4337 Snelling Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4337 Snelling Avenue have a pool?
No, 4337 Snelling Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4337 Snelling Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4337 Snelling Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4337 Snelling Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4337 Snelling Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
