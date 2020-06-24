4335 13th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will love this totally updated top to bottom home in a great location in Minneapolis! New flooring, fresh paint, gorgeous kitchen! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Nice and bright new windows, new mechanicals, new furnace! Enjoy your private deck off one of the bedrooms! This home has it all!



Bring your pets! Pet Policy = Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with additional deposit of $600 (refundable) and $50 monthly pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available Now

Off-street parking



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing