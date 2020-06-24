All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

4335 13th Ave S

4335 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4335 13th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Northrup

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available NOW

You will love this totally updated top to bottom home in a great location in Minneapolis! New flooring, fresh paint, gorgeous kitchen! Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. Nice and bright new windows, new mechanicals, new furnace! Enjoy your private deck off one of the bedrooms! This home has it all!

Bring your pets! Pet Policy = Cats and dogs under 20lbs allowed with additional deposit of $600 (refundable) and $50 monthly pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available Now
Off-street parking

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 13th Ave S have any available units?
4335 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4335 13th Ave S have?
Some of 4335 13th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4335 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4335 13th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4335 13th Ave S offer parking?
No, 4335 13th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4335 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4335 13th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4335 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4335 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4335 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4335 13th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
