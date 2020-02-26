4255 Chicago Ave

Amenities

You will LOVE this super cute 2 BR/1BA home in an awesome location in Mpls! Lots and lots of updates! Newly remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite breakfast bar, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Spacious bedrooms with oversized closets that you won't believe for this era of home!



Large family room with beautiful bright windows and natural woodwork, and you'll love sipping on a cool drink in the awesome front porch!



Conveniently located to parks, shops, dining, entertainment and easy access to major freeways.



Bring your pets!! Two pet maximum, cats or dogs, no weight limit, $250 pet deposit per pet (refundable), and $25 pet rent per pet. Fully fenced in yard!



No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available April 6th, 2019

Oversized one-car garage



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing