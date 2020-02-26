4255 Chicago Ave

Amenities
Available April 6th, 2019.
You will LOVE this super cute 2 BR/1BA home in an awesome location in Mpls! Lots and lots of updates! Newly remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite breakfast bar, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Spacious bedrooms with oversized closets that you won't believe for this era of home!
Large family room with beautiful bright windows and natural woodwork, and you'll love sipping on a cool drink in the awesome front porch!
Conveniently located to parks, shops, dining, entertainment and easy access to major freeways.
Bring your pets!! Two pet maximum, cats or dogs, no weight limit, $250 pet deposit per pet (refundable), and $25 pet rent per pet. Fully fenced in yard!
Bring the pets! Two maximum, cats or dogs
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Oversized one-car garage
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing