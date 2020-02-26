All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4255 Chicago Ave

4255 Chicago Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4255 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Northrup

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available April 6th, 2019.

You will LOVE this super cute 2 BR/1BA home in an awesome location in Mpls! Lots and lots of updates! Newly remodeled kitchen with SS appliances, granite breakfast bar, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Spacious bedrooms with oversized closets that you won't believe for this era of home!

Large family room with beautiful bright windows and natural woodwork, and you'll love sipping on a cool drink in the awesome front porch!

Conveniently located to parks, shops, dining, entertainment and easy access to major freeways.

Bring your pets!! Two pet maximum, cats or dogs, no weight limit, $250 pet deposit per pet (refundable), and $25 pet rent per pet. Fully fenced in yard!

Bring the pets! Two maximum, cats or dogs
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available April 6th, 2019
Oversized one-car garage

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4255 Chicago Ave have any available units?
4255 Chicago Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4255 Chicago Ave have?
Some of 4255 Chicago Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4255 Chicago Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4255 Chicago Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4255 Chicago Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4255 Chicago Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4255 Chicago Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4255 Chicago Ave offers parking.
Does 4255 Chicago Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4255 Chicago Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4255 Chicago Ave have a pool?
No, 4255 Chicago Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4255 Chicago Ave have accessible units?
No, 4255 Chicago Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4255 Chicago Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4255 Chicago Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
