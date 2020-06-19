4241 Humboldt Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Check out this charming 2bdrm/1 bath home that comes with a garage and nice fenced in yard. Perfectly sized at 1,300 sq ft of living, good sized 3 season porch, big living room, nice dining room space, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, convenient bathroom off the kitchen, and huge garage. Off street parking, plus unfinished basement for any storage needs. Please note, the owner is currently not offering a washer and dryer in the unit. New tenant can install their own set using a licensed plumber.



Application fee 45.00 per adult 18 and older. Resident is responsible for all utilities. No evictions or UDs or felonies on background. Section 8 not accepted at this time.



Don't let this charming home pass you by! Call for your showing today.