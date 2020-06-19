All apartments in Minneapolis
4241 Humboldt Ave N

4241 North Humboldt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4241 North Humboldt Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
Check out this charming 2bdrm/1 bath home that comes with a garage and nice fenced in yard. Perfectly sized at 1,300 sq ft of living, good sized 3 season porch, big living room, nice dining room space, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, convenient bathroom off the kitchen, and huge garage. Off street parking, plus unfinished basement for any storage needs. Please note, the owner is currently not offering a washer and dryer in the unit. New tenant can install their own set using a licensed plumber.

Application fee 45.00 per adult 18 and older. Resident is responsible for all utilities. No evictions or UDs or felonies on background. Section 8 not accepted at this time.

Don't let this charming home pass you by! Call for your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4241 Humboldt Ave N have any available units?
4241 Humboldt Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4241 Humboldt Ave N have?
Some of 4241 Humboldt Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4241 Humboldt Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4241 Humboldt Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4241 Humboldt Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4241 Humboldt Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4241 Humboldt Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4241 Humboldt Ave N does offer parking.
Does 4241 Humboldt Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4241 Humboldt Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4241 Humboldt Ave N have a pool?
No, 4241 Humboldt Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4241 Humboldt Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4241 Humboldt Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4241 Humboldt Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4241 Humboldt Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
