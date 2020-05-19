4237 Cedar Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking pool

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, move-in ready condo starts with a shared front deck area with lots of shade and greenery. Walk in to a charming living room area with a fireplace, hardwood floors and tons of charm. The living area flows to a dining room with a built in china hutch and then on to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a surprising amount of cabinet space. The backdoor leads out to a shared green space. Upstairs there is a full bathroom and two bedrooms, both with walk-in closets. The basement has an office or possible family area, a laundry room, 3/4 bath and lots of storage. One reserved parking space is included. Pets considered with an additional $400 deposit. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.