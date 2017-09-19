All apartments in Minneapolis
4206 Irving Ave N

4206 Irving Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4206 Irving Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Webber - Camden

Amenities

Big yard, 3 season porch, 2 car parking with remote, Central Air, lovely neighborhood.

This is rare because it has 3 large bedrooms on one level -

This is an all around nice size home- good space

Nice kitchen with new counter tops, sink..

Nice side living room, plus full dining room

Nice size bedrooms and closets

Hardwood floors, update fixtures

Basement is unfinished but decent- storage, workout room,..... and laundry room

We have options, flexibility with- amenities and price

02/01/2019 move in

$45 application fee per adult. Sorry, this home does not accept subsidy programs/Section 8.
Monthly income must be 2.5x the rent amount, no evictions/UD's, no felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Irving Ave N have any available units?
4206 Irving Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Irving Ave N have?
Some of 4206 Irving Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Irving Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Irving Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Irving Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 4206 Irving Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 4206 Irving Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 4206 Irving Ave N offers parking.
Does 4206 Irving Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4206 Irving Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Irving Ave N have a pool?
No, 4206 Irving Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Irving Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4206 Irving Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Irving Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 Irving Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
