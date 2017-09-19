4206 Irving Ave N

Amenities
Big yard, 3 season porch, 2 car parking with remote, Central Air, lovely neighborhood.
This is rare because it has 3 large bedrooms on one level -
This is an all around nice size home- good space
Nice kitchen with new counter tops, sink..
Nice side living room, plus full dining room
Nice size bedrooms and closets
Hardwood floors, update fixtures
Basement is unfinished but decent- storage, workout room,..... and laundry room
We have options, flexibility with- amenities and price
02/01/2019 move in
$45 application fee per adult. Sorry, this home does not accept subsidy programs/Section 8.
Monthly income must be 2.5x the rent amount, no evictions/UD's, no felonies.