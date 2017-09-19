4206 Irving Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym on-site laundry parking garage

Big yard, 3 season porch, 2 car parking with remote, Central Air, lovely neighborhood.



This is rare because it has 3 large bedrooms on one level -



This is an all around nice size home- good space



Nice kitchen with new counter tops, sink..



Nice side living room, plus full dining room



Nice size bedrooms and closets



Hardwood floors, update fixtures



Basement is unfinished but decent- storage, workout room,..... and laundry room



We have options, flexibility with- amenities and price



02/01/2019 move in



$45 application fee per adult. Sorry, this home does not accept subsidy programs/Section 8.

Monthly income must be 2.5x the rent amount, no evictions/UD's, no felonies.