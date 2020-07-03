417 University Avenue SE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/447c37c012 ----

Both upper and lower unit available for September 1, 2019! Please ready rental criteria carefully! Each adult must meet a gross monthly income of three times the monthly rent.



Located near Marcy Park, this location is close to everything; major bus lines, Lunds, and so many restaurants! Within a couple blocks, there is a movie theater, bars, walking paths, and the river. U of M Campus is also just a short distance away. Upper and Lower units are available. Off street parking per unit and laundry on site!



Please ready our rental criteria carefully! Each adult must meet a gross monthly income of three times the monthly rent. Students cannot combine income to meet this requirement.



Available: September 1, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal

Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Normal Water Utility Usage Fee & Trash Service: $50/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



Pet Policy: 1 dog under 50 lbs. or 1 cat - $500 per pet deposit



Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.