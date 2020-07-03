All apartments in Minneapolis
417 University Avenue SE

417 4th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

417 4th Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/447c37c012 ----
Both upper and lower unit available for September 1, 2019! Please ready rental criteria carefully! Each adult must meet a gross monthly income of three times the monthly rent.

Located near Marcy Park, this location is close to everything; major bus lines, Lunds, and so many restaurants! Within a couple blocks, there is a movie theater, bars, walking paths, and the river. U of M Campus is also just a short distance away. Upper and Lower units are available. Off street parking per unit and laundry on site!

Please ready our rental criteria carefully! Each adult must meet a gross monthly income of three times the monthly rent. Students cannot combine income to meet this requirement.

Available: September 1, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility Usage Fee & Trash Service: $50/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: 1 dog under 50 lbs. or 1 cat - $500 per pet deposit

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

