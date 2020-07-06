All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

416 Lowry Ave NE

416 Northeast Lowry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

416 Northeast Lowry Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Holland

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
416 Lowry Ave NE Available 01/01/20 416 Lowry NE Great Home available in a great Location!!! - Very nice 3+ bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in NorthEast Mpls. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Brand new carpet is being installed. Very big back yard that is fenced. Washer/dryer hookups in the basement.

> -NO evictions and /or unlawful detainers.
> -NO felonies within the last 10 years.
> -NO misdemeanors within last 5 years.
> -Verifiable Monthly income of 2.5 time the rent amount
> -Credit score of 600 or above

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Lowry Ave NE have any available units?
416 Lowry Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 416 Lowry Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
416 Lowry Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Lowry Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 416 Lowry Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 416 Lowry Ave NE offer parking?
No, 416 Lowry Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 416 Lowry Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Lowry Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Lowry Ave NE have a pool?
No, 416 Lowry Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 416 Lowry Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 416 Lowry Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Lowry Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Lowry Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Lowry Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Lowry Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

