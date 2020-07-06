Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

416 Lowry Ave NE Available 01/01/20 416 Lowry NE Great Home available in a great Location!!! - Very nice 3+ bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home in NorthEast Mpls. Hardwood floors throughout the unit. Brand new carpet is being installed. Very big back yard that is fenced. Washer/dryer hookups in the basement.



Can you first verify that you meet our renting requirements?

thank you

> -NO evictions and /or unlawful detainers.

> -NO felonies within the last 10 years.

> -NO misdemeanors within last 5 years.

> -Verifiable Monthly income of 2.5 time the rent amount

> -Credit score of 600 or above



