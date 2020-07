Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 1.5 story single family home in a great south Minneapolis location in the Standish neighborhood. This home features hardwood, an updated bathroom, finished basement with family room, and an option for a 4th bedroom upstairs. This home also includes a detached garage and fenced in backyard. Call for more information.