Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:20 AM

401 2nd Avenue N

Location

401 2nd Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
For those downtown dwellers looking to live in the North Loop that need 3 private rooms and big square square footage, this 1700+ square foot 2BR plus den, 2BA with two parking stalls in one of the largest options and best values in the North Loop! Features include real hardwood floors, 10 ft. ceilings, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances/gas range/granite/large island/wine fridge, fireplace, upgraded lighting package, master suite with custom closets, additional den with sliding doors installed, large balcony, and huge laundry/storage room. 5th Ave Lofts features professional onsite management, community room, fitness room, rooftop patio, 1st floor grocery/market and more! Included in rent: 2 parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 2nd Avenue N have any available units?
401 2nd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 2nd Avenue N have?
Some of 401 2nd Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 2nd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
401 2nd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 2nd Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 401 2nd Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 401 2nd Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 401 2nd Avenue N offers parking.
Does 401 2nd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 2nd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 2nd Avenue N have a pool?
No, 401 2nd Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 401 2nd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 401 2nd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 401 2nd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 2nd Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
