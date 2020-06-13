401 2nd Avenue N

Amenities

For those downtown dwellers looking to live in the North Loop that need 3 private rooms and big square square footage, this 1700+ square foot 2BR plus den, 2BA with two parking stalls in one of the largest options and best values in the North Loop! Features include real hardwood floors, 10 ft. ceilings, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances/gas range/granite/large island/wine fridge, fireplace, upgraded lighting package, master suite with custom closets, additional den with sliding doors installed, large balcony, and huge laundry/storage room. 5th Ave Lofts features professional onsite management, community room, fitness room, rooftop patio, 1st floor grocery/market and more! Included in rent: 2 parking stalls, storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, a/c, basic cable and internet.