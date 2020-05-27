Amenities

4005 20th Ave S Available 09/01/19 South Minneapolis Single Family Home, Fenced Yard, Avail 9-1 - South Minneapolis home available Sept 1st. Fenced Yard.



Walking into this home you come through the front porch into the living and dining area. The kitchen in the back of the home with a door to the back yard and deck area. The back yard is a bit of a Jungle right now.



Upstairs you will find two bedrooms and a full bath. Down stairs you have laundry and storage in the unfinished basement. There is a one car garage included in the rent.



The home does not have central air.



Tenant is responsible for all Lawn, Snow and all Utilities.



Garage with Opener.



Laundry and Storage in unfinished basement.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



(RLNE5028161)