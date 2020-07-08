All apartments in Minneapolis
400 2nd St Ne
400 2nd St Ne

400 Northeast 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 Northeast 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Northeast MPLS House! Attached Garage, HUGE backyard & Skyline views! Avail. NOW! - This has all the conveniences of a suburban lot right in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis!

This 3 bed/2bath home is located in the heart of St. Anthony Main, one of Minneapolis' premium shopping/dining locations. It is on a HUGE lot with views of the downtown skyline! This property is currently cleaned and vacant. Easy to show while observing social distancing! 3 blocks and you are in the heart of Downtown Northeast or a 15 min walk and you are over the bridge in Downtown Mpls. Photos and location speak for itself.

There are so many highlights...here are just a few:

-2 car attached garage
-2 living rooms
-Spacious kitchen & Dining Room
-LARGE Fenced in Yard
-Screened in Porch
-Lots of storage space
-Washer/Dryer
-AND MUCH MORE!!

**Renter's insurance is required. Tenants responsible for all utilities.

For questions or a showing contact Mark at (612) 369-6206! Please contact anytime via phone, text or email

Tenant pays water/trash/gas/electric on top of base rent

(RLNE5765664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 2nd St Ne have any available units?
400 2nd St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 2nd St Ne have?
Some of 400 2nd St Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 2nd St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
400 2nd St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 2nd St Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 2nd St Ne is pet friendly.
Does 400 2nd St Ne offer parking?
Yes, 400 2nd St Ne offers parking.
Does 400 2nd St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 2nd St Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 2nd St Ne have a pool?
No, 400 2nd St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 400 2nd St Ne have accessible units?
No, 400 2nd St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 400 2nd St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 2nd St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.

