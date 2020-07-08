400 2nd St Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Northeast MPLS House! Attached Garage, HUGE backyard & Skyline views! Avail. NOW! - This has all the conveniences of a suburban lot right in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis!



This 3 bed/2bath home is located in the heart of St. Anthony Main, one of Minneapolis' premium shopping/dining locations. It is on a HUGE lot with views of the downtown skyline! This property is currently cleaned and vacant. Easy to show while observing social distancing! 3 blocks and you are in the heart of Downtown Northeast or a 15 min walk and you are over the bridge in Downtown Mpls. Photos and location speak for itself.



There are so many highlights...here are just a few:



-2 car attached garage

-2 living rooms

-Spacious kitchen & Dining Room

-LARGE Fenced in Yard

-Screened in Porch

-Lots of storage space

-Washer/Dryer

-AND MUCH MORE!!



**Renter's insurance is required. Tenants responsible for all utilities.



For questions or a showing contact Mark at (612) 369-6206! Please contact anytime via phone, text or email



Tenant pays water/trash/gas/electric on top of base rent



(RLNE5765664)