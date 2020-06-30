3955 Lyndale Avenue S

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool elevator internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool internet access

Don't miss this rare opportunity by Renters Warehouse! This is the upper level of a triplex. It is 1 bed/1 bath. This place shows off newer appliances, great hardwood floors, a large bedroom and clean with all new paint. This property is located in the Kingsfield neighborhood and is right on the bus line. Plenty of off street parking and is close to all the action with bars and restaurants within walking distance in every direction. The asking price includes all utilities and tenant is only responsible for cable and internet. $55 application fee and $150 admin fee. Sorry property doesn't accept pets or any subsidies.