Last updated February 11 2020 at 5:51 PM

3955 Lyndale Avenue S

3955 Lyndale Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3955 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55409
Kingfield

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
internet access
Don't miss this rare opportunity by Renters Warehouse! This is the upper level of a triplex. It is 1 bed/1 bath. This place shows off newer appliances, great hardwood floors, a large bedroom and clean with all new paint. This property is located in the Kingsfield neighborhood and is right on the bus line. Plenty of off street parking and is close to all the action with bars and restaurants within walking distance in every direction. The asking price includes all utilities and tenant is only responsible for cable and internet. $55 application fee and $150 admin fee. Sorry property doesn't accept pets or any subsidies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3955 Lyndale Avenue S have any available units?
3955 Lyndale Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3955 Lyndale Avenue S have?
Some of 3955 Lyndale Avenue S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3955 Lyndale Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3955 Lyndale Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3955 Lyndale Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3955 Lyndale Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 3955 Lyndale Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3955 Lyndale Avenue S offers parking.
Does 3955 Lyndale Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3955 Lyndale Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3955 Lyndale Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 3955 Lyndale Avenue S has a pool.
Does 3955 Lyndale Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3955 Lyndale Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3955 Lyndale Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3955 Lyndale Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

