3947 Vincent Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage

Great location! Exercise enthusiast you are 3 blocks from historic Victory Memorial Dr with open parkland area, walking and biking paths! Don?t forget about Crystal Lake is 10 blocks away to boot. Walking distance to Coffee shop and café?s. Great location for parents with kids, large back yard for summer fun, and home is close to schools.. Lovely 2 bedroom single story home with spacious living room and dining room area. Updated kitchen with new cabinetry, flooring, and countertops. Lower level rooms with sunny egress windows great for kids play area and storage. Outstanding 2 car garage with 2 parking spaces! Rental Washer and Dryer available for only $39.99 per month!



To apply visit izerealty.com, Rental Criteria- No criminal or Unlawful Detainers/Evictions in past 3 years, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting). Total income must be greater than 3x rent amount ($4000/mo). Outstanding monthly expenses (car payments, student loans, etc) , utilities, garnishments and judgements will be factored as financial rent qualifications. Application fee is $45.00 PER ADULT. Application for a rental property is only considered complete and valid upon all adults completing application in full, only at this point prospect be considered for property and verification of application data begin.