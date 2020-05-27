All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3947 Vincent Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3947 Vincent Ave N
Last updated February 26 2020 at 8:37 AM

3947 Vincent Ave N

3947 North Vincent Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3947 North Vincent Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
garage
Great location! Exercise enthusiast you are 3 blocks from historic Victory Memorial Dr with open parkland area, walking and biking paths! Don?t forget about Crystal Lake is 10 blocks away to boot. Walking distance to Coffee shop and café?s. Great location for parents with kids, large back yard for summer fun, and home is close to schools.. Lovely 2 bedroom single story home with spacious living room and dining room area. Updated kitchen with new cabinetry, flooring, and countertops. Lower level rooms with sunny egress windows great for kids play area and storage. Outstanding 2 car garage with 2 parking spaces! Rental Washer and Dryer available for only $39.99 per month!

To apply visit izerealty.com, Rental Criteria- No criminal or Unlawful Detainers/Evictions in past 3 years, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting). Total income must be greater than 3x rent amount ($4000/mo). Outstanding monthly expenses (car payments, student loans, etc) , utilities, garnishments and judgements will be factored as financial rent qualifications. Application fee is $45.00 PER ADULT. Application for a rental property is only considered complete and valid upon all adults completing application in full, only at this point prospect be considered for property and verification of application data begin.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3947 Vincent Ave N have any available units?
3947 Vincent Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3947 Vincent Ave N have?
Some of 3947 Vincent Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3947 Vincent Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3947 Vincent Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3947 Vincent Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3947 Vincent Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3947 Vincent Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3947 Vincent Ave N offers parking.
Does 3947 Vincent Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3947 Vincent Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3947 Vincent Ave N have a pool?
No, 3947 Vincent Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3947 Vincent Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3947 Vincent Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3947 Vincent Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3947 Vincent Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
The Fremont
2825 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University