Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

3922 Sheridan Ave. S.

3922 Sheridan Avenue South
Location

3922 Sheridan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Linden Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
This outstanding home straddles Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet, prime location with Parks, Lakes, Trails, etc. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex home is in excellent condition with a newly finished basement that includes a pre-wired home theater; dual head custom tiled, spa shower; game room; large bedroom; new furnace & new water heater. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout almost the entire home. For convenience, there is an outside entrance into the basement from the back, as well as the main floor front entrance. Two bedrooms, living room, full bathroom and kitchen are on the main floor. Both levels feature real wood burning fireplaces in a beautiful retro brick surround. Enjoy BBQing on the large backyard patio. Detached 1 car garage and includes 3-4 off-street parking spaces.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z5xQAwV-FQ

Lease Terms: Seeking 12 Month Lease term or longer. Pets considered based on owners approval and with a $300 nonrefundable pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Outstanding home within footsteps to Lake Calhoun & Lake Harriet. Gorgeous newly finished basement!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. have any available units?
3922 Sheridan Ave. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. have?
Some of 3922 Sheridan Ave. S.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. currently offering any rent specials?
3922 Sheridan Ave. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. pet-friendly?
No, 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. offer parking?
Yes, 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. offers parking.
Does 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. have a pool?
No, 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. does not have a pool.
Does 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. have accessible units?
No, 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3922 Sheridan Ave. S. does not have units with dishwashers.
