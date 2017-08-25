3922 Sheridan Ave. S.

Amenities

This outstanding home straddles Lake Calhoun and Lake Harriet, prime location with Parks, Lakes, Trails, etc. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex home is in excellent condition with a newly finished basement that includes a pre-wired home theater; dual head custom tiled, spa shower; game room; large bedroom; new furnace & new water heater. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout almost the entire home. For convenience, there is an outside entrance into the basement from the back, as well as the main floor front entrance. Two bedrooms, living room, full bathroom and kitchen are on the main floor. Both levels feature real wood burning fireplaces in a beautiful retro brick surround. Enjoy BBQing on the large backyard patio. Detached 1 car garage and includes 3-4 off-street parking spaces.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Z5xQAwV-FQ



Lease Terms: Seeking 12 Month Lease term or longer. Pets considered based on owners approval and with a $300 nonrefundable pet deposit. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

