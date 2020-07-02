3914 Aldrich Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A Cozy 2br house in N Minneapolis!! 1139 sqft. Nice 2br with a den or sitting room. House has natural wood work, hard wood floors, separate dining room, French doors, ceiling fan, bay windows, and a deck. Has washer/dryer hook ups. Beautiful fireplace for those cold nights!! Tenants pay all utilities including shoveling the front walk way. Cats ok with $100 pet fee. Small dogs ok under 25lbs. with $25/month pet rent plus $200 deposit.