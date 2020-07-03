3913 Thomas Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This very large 5 bedroom home features 4 bedrooms on the main level, including one master bedroom with a double closet. Lots of closet space in all bedrooms. Family room, dining room, and kitchen also included on main floor. Dining room and kitchen are still under construction. Refrigerator will be installed.



Basement features a spacious recreation/family room, one bedroom, a large office, laundry room, and a storage area.

Please excuse our mess, this property is still being renovated, but will be ready for move in by May 1st.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.



No smoking or pets.



