Last updated April 12 2019 at 1:29 PM

3913 Thomas Avenue N

3913 Thomas Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3913 Thomas Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12695a6033 ----
This very large 5 bedroom home features 4 bedrooms on the main level, including one master bedroom with a double closet. Lots of closet space in all bedrooms. Family room, dining room, and kitchen also included on main floor. Dining room and kitchen are still under construction. Refrigerator will be installed.

Basement features a spacious recreation/family room, one bedroom, a large office, laundry room, and a storage area.
Please excuse our mess, this property is still being renovated, but will be ready for move in by May 1st.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Tenant must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening.

No smoking or pets.

Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3913 Thomas Avenue N have any available units?
3913 Thomas Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3913 Thomas Avenue N have?
Some of 3913 Thomas Avenue N's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3913 Thomas Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3913 Thomas Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3913 Thomas Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3913 Thomas Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3913 Thomas Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3913 Thomas Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3913 Thomas Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3913 Thomas Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3913 Thomas Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3913 Thomas Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3913 Thomas Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3913 Thomas Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3913 Thomas Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3913 Thomas Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

