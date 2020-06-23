All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3901 Upton Avenue N

3901 Upton Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Upton Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Victory

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful woodwork and hardwood floors on the main and upper level; tile floors in the bath and kitchen; central air; gorgeous fenced in backyard and a 1 car garage. The lower level is bright, clean, and perfect place for entertaining. Located just a few blocks away from Victory Memorial Parkway! This is a must see! Rent is $1399 along with a $7 monthly processing and reporting fee and a one time $150 Lease Admin Fee. To qualify monthly household income must be 3 times rent along with a great rental history. NO Sec 8. Pets considered with owner approval & deposit. SCHEDULE SHOWING: http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Upton Avenue N have any available units?
3901 Upton Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Upton Avenue N have?
Some of 3901 Upton Avenue N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Upton Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Upton Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Upton Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Upton Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Upton Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Upton Avenue N offers parking.
Does 3901 Upton Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3901 Upton Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Upton Avenue N have a pool?
No, 3901 Upton Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Upton Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 3901 Upton Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Upton Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 Upton Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
