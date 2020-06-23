3901 Upton Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beautiful woodwork and hardwood floors on the main and upper level; tile floors in the bath and kitchen; central air; gorgeous fenced in backyard and a 1 car garage. The lower level is bright, clean, and perfect place for entertaining. Located just a few blocks away from Victory Memorial Parkway! This is a must see! Rent is $1399 along with a $7 monthly processing and reporting fee and a one time $150 Lease Admin Fee. To qualify monthly household income must be 3 times rent along with a great rental history. NO Sec 8. Pets considered with owner approval & deposit. SCHEDULE SHOWING: http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/