Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Location, location, location 5 blocks to bike or walk to Lake Calhoun.



Fabulous updated 50's 2 story 2 blocks South of Minikahda Golf Course.



Fenced Backyard offers deck with privacy.



Lower level unfinished. But offers 800 sqft of storage on site. Hardwood floors throughout first and second levels.



Updated kitchen, stainless appliences, and cambria too!