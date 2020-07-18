All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:04 AM

3849 Portland Ave

3849 Portland Avenue South · (715) 299-5550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3849 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Bryant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful upper level apartment in convenient south Minneapolis location with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home features beautiful kitchen countertops, tiled kitchen floor, freshly painted walls, hardwood flooring, built in wood buffet (gorgeous!), blinds on every window, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Landscaped front yard with beautiful flowers, plants, and retaining wall. Gorgeous fenced-in backyard with room for patio furniture, outdoor grill, garden, etc. Extremely convenient location close to trendy uptown and downtown areas with tons of great restaurants and entertainment.

This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with convenient public transportation access. Off street parking space available. Building also has laundry facilities in basement.

Available August or September 1, 2020

Apartment is very close to:
Convenient access to 35W and 94W
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (10 minute drive)
Uptown (5 minute drive)
Downtown (5-10 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (5 minute drive)
MSP Airport (10 minute drive)
Mall of America (10 minute drive)

Call or text Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! Application required for residency. Pets are an extra $50/mo per pet. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3849 Portland Ave have any available units?
3849 Portland Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3849 Portland Ave have?
Some of 3849 Portland Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3849 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3849 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3849 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3849 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3849 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3849 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 3849 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3849 Portland Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3849 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 3849 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3849 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3849 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3849 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3849 Portland Ave has units with dishwashers.
