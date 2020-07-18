3849 Portland Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Beautiful upper level apartment in convenient south Minneapolis location with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home features beautiful kitchen countertops, tiled kitchen floor, freshly painted walls, hardwood flooring, built in wood buffet (gorgeous!), blinds on every window, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Landscaped front yard with beautiful flowers, plants, and retaining wall. Gorgeous fenced-in backyard with room for patio furniture, outdoor grill, garden, etc. Extremely convenient location close to trendy uptown and downtown areas with tons of great restaurants and entertainment.



This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with convenient public transportation access. Off street parking space available. Building also has laundry facilities in basement.



Available August or September 1, 2020



Apartment is very close to:

Convenient access to 35W and 94W

Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (10 minute drive)

Uptown (5 minute drive)

Downtown (5-10 minute drive)

Midtown Global Market (5 minute drive)

MSP Airport (10 minute drive)

Mall of America (10 minute drive)



Call or text Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! Application required for residency. Pets are an extra $50/mo per pet. Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.