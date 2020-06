Amenities

Beautiful first floor apartment in Bancroft with natural lighting, gorgeous deck, garage, and in-unit access to basement with ample storage and laundry. Short walk to public transit, Tiny Diner and Seward Friendship Community Co-op. With solar panels on the roof, you can be sure of low (and sometimes negative) electrical bills. Two bedrooms, one bath. Rent at $1435/mo, $1435 security deposit.