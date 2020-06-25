3715 11th Ave S

Amenities

All you need is your luggage. This attractive and cozy studio has everything else: a large and fully furnished kitchen (including toaster oven, microwave, cofee maker, large refrigerator, stove, most cooking utensils, table settings, silverware, etc.); queen-size bed, and day bed, desk, office chair, two recliners, dining area with a marble-topped table and four bentwood chairs; free satellite tv and access to Netflix; free wifi; sliding door to bathtub and shower; access to laundry facilities; paid utilities. The house cotaining this unit will soon feature solar energy.