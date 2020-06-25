All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3715 11th Ave S
Last updated December 7 2019 at 10:16 AM

3715 11th Ave S

3715 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3715 11th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
microwave
bathtub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
All you need is your luggage. This attractive and cozy studio has everything else: a large and fully furnished kitchen (including toaster oven, microwave, cofee maker, large refrigerator, stove, most cooking utensils, table settings, silverware, etc.); queen-size bed, and day bed, desk, office chair, two recliners, dining area with a marble-topped table and four bentwood chairs; free satellite tv and access to Netflix; free wifi; sliding door to bathtub and shower; access to laundry facilities; paid utilities. The house cotaining this unit will soon feature solar energy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 11th Ave S have any available units?
3715 11th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 11th Ave S have?
Some of 3715 11th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 11th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3715 11th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 11th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3715 11th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3715 11th Ave S offer parking?
No, 3715 11th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3715 11th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 11th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 11th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3715 11th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3715 11th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3715 11th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 11th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3715 11th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
