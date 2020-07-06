All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

3620 Fremont Avenue North

3620 North Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3620 North Fremont Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Folwell

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Managed by The Stepping Stone Group, this single family home has recently undergone several updates. Fresh paint throughout gives this adorable house a warm and cosy feel, perfect for going into the winter months and holiday season! New flooring also give this Minneapolis charmer a whole new level of character while of course keeping intact whatever original accents we can.

This location is on the edge of it all! Cross the river for a night on the town exploring breweries and some of the best restaurants in Mpls within the Arts District of Northeast. Or head west and explore the peaceful and serene parks of the Victory neighborhood, including Theodore Wirth Parkway, which will lead you all the way down to Bryn Mawr for the perfect afternoon bike ride.

Surrounded by adorable homes in a quaint neighborhood, you will fall in love with everything this home has to offer!

(RLNE5269228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 Fremont Avenue North have any available units?
3620 Fremont Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3620 Fremont Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3620 Fremont Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 Fremont Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 Fremont Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3620 Fremont Avenue North offer parking?
No, 3620 Fremont Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 3620 Fremont Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 Fremont Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 Fremont Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3620 Fremont Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3620 Fremont Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3620 Fremont Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 Fremont Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 Fremont Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.

