3620 Fremont Avenue North

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR SHOWING TIMES, PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE WWW.THESTEPPINGSTONEGROUP.COM - Managed by The Stepping Stone Group, this single family home has recently undergone several updates. Fresh paint throughout gives this adorable house a warm and cosy feel, perfect for going into the winter months and holiday season! New flooring also give this Minneapolis charmer a whole new level of character while of course keeping intact whatever original accents we can.



This location is on the edge of it all! Cross the river for a night on the town exploring breweries and some of the best restaurants in Mpls within the Arts District of Northeast. Or head west and explore the peaceful and serene parks of the Victory neighborhood, including Theodore Wirth Parkway, which will lead you all the way down to Bryn Mawr for the perfect afternoon bike ride.



Surrounded by adorable homes in a quaint neighborhood, you will fall in love with everything this home has to offer!



(RLNE5269228)