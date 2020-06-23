3547 27th Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

One bedroom One bath Single family home. Enjoy living small with the privacy of your own single family house! The main level of the property hosts a front 3 season porch, living room/dining area, small apartment style kitchen, and full bath. The upstairs is a finished loft area with sloped ceiling. Basement is unfinished. Backyard is enclosed with wood privacy fencing. Tenants pay for all utilities along with lawn and snow responsibilities. Single car garage, washer and dryer in the basement. Pets OK with refundable pet deposit. $55 application fee $150 lease admin fee due with deposit of one month of rent. $7/month processing fee. Set up a showing at: http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/