All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3547 27th Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3547 27th Avenue S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3547 27th Avenue S

3547 27th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3547 27th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Corcoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
One bedroom One bath Single family home. Enjoy living small with the privacy of your own single family house! The main level of the property hosts a front 3 season porch, living room/dining area, small apartment style kitchen, and full bath. The upstairs is a finished loft area with sloped ceiling. Basement is unfinished. Backyard is enclosed with wood privacy fencing. Tenants pay for all utilities along with lawn and snow responsibilities. Single car garage, washer and dryer in the basement. Pets OK with refundable pet deposit. $55 application fee $150 lease admin fee due with deposit of one month of rent. $7/month processing fee. Set up a showing at: http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3547 27th Avenue S have any available units?
3547 27th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3547 27th Avenue S have?
Some of 3547 27th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3547 27th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3547 27th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3547 27th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3547 27th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 3547 27th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3547 27th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 3547 27th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3547 27th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3547 27th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3547 27th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3547 27th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3547 27th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3547 27th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3547 27th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Calhoun Apartments
3146 Bde Maka Ska
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
HQ Apartments
816 Portland Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Abbott Apartments
110 E 18th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University