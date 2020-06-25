All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

3443 Hennepin Ave

3443 Hennepin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3443 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
3443 Hennepin Ave Available 07/01/19 Awesome 4 bed/3 bath in prime Uptown! Remodeled w/ HGTV! Avail. July 1st - This is a great 4 bed/3 bath with lots of space! It was remodeled for a show on HGTV! The main area of focus is the Kitchen.

Among the things you will enjoy are:

-Brand new HGTV designed kitchen
-Brand new bathroom
-Walk in shower
-Porch
-Laundry in Unit
-4+ Off-street parking spots
-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)
-AND MUCH MORE!!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).

**Renter's insurance is required.

For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE4040272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 Hennepin Ave have any available units?
3443 Hennepin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 Hennepin Ave have?
Some of 3443 Hennepin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 Hennepin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Hennepin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Hennepin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3443 Hennepin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3443 Hennepin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3443 Hennepin Ave offers parking.
Does 3443 Hennepin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3443 Hennepin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Hennepin Ave have a pool?
No, 3443 Hennepin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3443 Hennepin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3443 Hennepin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 Hennepin Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3443 Hennepin Ave has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

