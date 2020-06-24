All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3432 Girard Avenue South

3432 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3432 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
CARAG

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab8af550a7 ---- Amazing location! Mere minutes to everything you want to do and everywhere you want to be! Only 5 blocks to Uptown or Lake Bde Maka Ska. This historic, lower-level duplex has been thoughtfully updated with granite kitchen counter tops, under-mount stainless steel sink, etc. while still preserving the charm of the original cabinetry, hardwood flooring, textured plaster walls, tall ceilings, decorative baseboards and crown molding, and more. Large, separate living and dining rooms, plus a charming east-facing sunroom and a southwest-facing breakfast room or second sun room with two walls of windows and built-in corner hutch. Tons of storage throughout. PLUS! An unexpected, private, basement-level living space with marble floors, small kitchenette, and modern bath. Shared basement-level storage area and laundry room with washers, dryers and utility sink. Tranquil, shaded backyard and one dedicated garage stall. Lawn care and snow removal services included. Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Lease Term: 12 Months Available: September 10, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal. Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $45/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Girard Avenue South have any available units?
3432 Girard Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 Girard Avenue South have?
Some of 3432 Girard Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Girard Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Girard Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Girard Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 Girard Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3432 Girard Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3432 Girard Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3432 Girard Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3432 Girard Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Girard Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3432 Girard Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Girard Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3432 Girard Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Girard Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3432 Girard Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
