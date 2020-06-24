3432 Girard Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ab8af550a7 ---- Amazing location! Mere minutes to everything you want to do and everywhere you want to be! Only 5 blocks to Uptown or Lake Bde Maka Ska. This historic, lower-level duplex has been thoughtfully updated with granite kitchen counter tops, under-mount stainless steel sink, etc. while still preserving the charm of the original cabinetry, hardwood flooring, textured plaster walls, tall ceilings, decorative baseboards and crown molding, and more. Large, separate living and dining rooms, plus a charming east-facing sunroom and a southwest-facing breakfast room or second sun room with two walls of windows and built-in corner hutch. Tons of storage throughout. PLUS! An unexpected, private, basement-level living space with marble floors, small kitchenette, and modern bath. Shared basement-level storage area and laundry room with washers, dryers and utility sink. Tranquil, shaded backyard and one dedicated garage stall. Lawn care and snow removal services included. Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Lease Term: 12 Months Available: September 10, 2019 Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn Care & Snow Removal. Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Normal Water Utility Usage Fee/Trash Fee: $45/month Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.