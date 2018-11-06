3324 23rd Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Earliest Availability is June 15th.



You're invited to reside within a unique Minneapolis home that has been updated to modern living standards.



This unit of the duplex consists of the main floor and basement of the home. With 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, in kitchen and separate dining, in unit washer/dryer, original woodwork and character, new windows, huge deck with gas grill, and much more on the ground floor. In the basement there is an additional kitchen/dining, gigantic spa-like bathroom, washer/dryer, living room and modern bedroom.



Got Kids? Feeling like a Kid? Enjoy the enormous backyard complete with playhouse and swing set!



There is always ample parking in front of the home and/or a two car garage is available at an additional cost.



We cover your heat, trash, and water/sewer. You're responsible for your electric and internet.



Like Light Rail? The Lake Street - Midtown Station is just 11 minutes by foot and 38th Street Station is 16 minutes.



Neighborhood highlights are Chatterbox Pub, Matt’s Bar and Grill, Corcoran park, Folwell School, Du Nord Craft Spirits, Peace Coffee, Minnehaha Scoop, Purple Rain House, South High School and More!



Our entire property is smoke free. That means tenants who smoke need not apply. Sorry if that burns you up. This unit is available June 15th. Tenants must pass background, credit, and income checks. We will require a $2000 damage deposit and for tenants to have renters insurance.