Last updated May 23 2019 at 7:14 AM

3324 23rd Ave S

3324 23rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3324 23rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Corcoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Earliest Availability is June 15th.

You're invited to reside within a unique Minneapolis home that has been updated to modern living standards.

This unit of the duplex consists of the main floor and basement of the home. With 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, in kitchen and separate dining, in unit washer/dryer, original woodwork and character, new windows, huge deck with gas grill, and much more on the ground floor. In the basement there is an additional kitchen/dining, gigantic spa-like bathroom, washer/dryer, living room and modern bedroom.

Got Kids? Feeling like a Kid? Enjoy the enormous backyard complete with playhouse and swing set!

There is always ample parking in front of the home and/or a two car garage is available at an additional cost.

We cover your heat, trash, and water/sewer. You're responsible for your electric and internet.

Like Light Rail? The Lake Street - Midtown Station is just 11 minutes by foot and 38th Street Station is 16 minutes.

Neighborhood highlights are Chatterbox Pub, Matt’s Bar and Grill, Corcoran park, Folwell School, Du Nord Craft Spirits, Peace Coffee, Minnehaha Scoop, Purple Rain House, South High School and More!

Our entire property is smoke free. That means tenants who smoke need not apply. Sorry if that burns you up. This unit is available June 15th. Tenants must pass background, credit, and income checks. We will require a $2000 damage deposit and for tenants to have renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 23rd Ave S have any available units?
3324 23rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 23rd Ave S have?
Some of 3324 23rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 23rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3324 23rd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 23rd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 23rd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3324 23rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3324 23rd Ave S offers parking.
Does 3324 23rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3324 23rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 23rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 3324 23rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3324 23rd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3324 23rd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 23rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3324 23rd Ave S has units with dishwashers.
