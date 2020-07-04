All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

33 4th Avenue N

33 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

33 4th Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy the feel of a private community residence just steps from West River Parkway, but with easy access to all that the North Loop and downtown Mpls has to offer in this rare fully remodeled and updated Renaissance on the River 3BR, 3.5BA townhome. Features include fully remodeled kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, amazing cabinetry/storage/built in office/desk, large kitchen island, granite counters and backsplash, large balcony off kitchen/dining area, new hardwood flooring throughout, fireplace and built in’s in living room, amazing master suite with fully remodeled master bath with built in vanity, 2nd bedroom with full bath, and 3rd bedroom on lower level with ¾ bath as well. Included in rent: 2 tuck under garage stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 4th Avenue N have any available units?
33 4th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 4th Avenue N have?
Some of 33 4th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 4th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
33 4th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 4th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 33 4th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 33 4th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 33 4th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 33 4th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 4th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 4th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 33 4th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 33 4th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 33 4th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 33 4th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 4th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.

