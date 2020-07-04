33 4th Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Enjoy the feel of a private community residence just steps from West River Parkway, but with easy access to all that the North Loop and downtown Mpls has to offer in this rare fully remodeled and updated Renaissance on the River 3BR, 3.5BA townhome. Features include fully remodeled kitchen featuring new stainless steel appliances, amazing cabinetry/storage/built in office/desk, large kitchen island, granite counters and backsplash, large balcony off kitchen/dining area, new hardwood flooring throughout, fireplace and built in’s in living room, amazing master suite with fully remodeled master bath with built in vanity, 2nd bedroom with full bath, and 3rd bedroom on lower level with ¾ bath as well. Included in rent: 2 tuck under garage stalls, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.