3241 Bryant Ave S Available 06/01/20 Sweet Uptown Home! HGTV designed kitch & bath. Fenced Yard+Garage. 6/1 - Remodeled house in Uptown! It has a ridiculous eat-in kitchen, brand new bath, fenced yard & detached 2 car garage. You will enjoy:



-Large eat-in kitchen w/ center island

-Central Air & Forced Heat

-Big living room

-Formal dining room

-Nice fenced in private back yard

-Plenty of parking

-All new stainless steel appliances

-Brand NEW kitchen and bath

-Dishwasher

-Pet friendly ($50/month Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE3978907)