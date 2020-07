Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1542abb08f ---- One bedroom and one bathroom apartment. Very nice tile, wood floors and tile tub surround. Available October 1st. Laundry in building. Quiet apartment building. Must have rental references. Pictures are not of the exact unit. Resdeint Pays: Electric Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $925 Parking: Off street Heating: Other Cooling: Contact manager Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: Shared