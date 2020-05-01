3050 18th Ave S

Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

This is a comtempory compact one bedroom with a living area open to the kitchen. Clean, bright well planned and nicely furnished space. Includes kitchen equipment and linens. Cleaning service is available.

Near to LRT, bus routes, parks, YWCA, Midtown Greenway Bike Trail etc.

A cozy urban retreat. Bright and sunny. Nicely furnished with beautiful linens and a fully appointed kitchen. Paper products, laundry and kitchen products are provided. Laundry is shared coin and on the same level. This space is compact and attractive. It is a five block walk to the Light Rail Train which reaches from the Mall of America, to the Airport and Downtown. Powderhorn Park is a very large city park 4-5 blocks away. Access to the extensive bike and recreational trail system is one block away on 18th. The Midtown YWCA is about 4 blocks away as well with a great indoor facility. Great access to uptown, downtown and located in the midst of midtown.