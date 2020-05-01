All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3050 18th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3050 18th Ave S
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

3050 18th Ave S

3050 18th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3050 18th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Powderhorn Park

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
This is a comtempory compact one bedroom with a living area open to the kitchen. Clean, bright well planned and nicely furnished space. Includes kitchen equipment and linens. Cleaning service is available.
Near to LRT, bus routes, parks, YWCA, Midtown Greenway Bike Trail etc.
A cozy urban retreat. Bright and sunny. Nicely furnished with beautiful linens and a fully appointed kitchen. Paper products, laundry and kitchen products are provided. Laundry is shared coin and on the same level. This space is compact and attractive. It is a five block walk to the Light Rail Train which reaches from the Mall of America, to the Airport and Downtown. Powderhorn Park is a very large city park 4-5 blocks away. Access to the extensive bike and recreational trail system is one block away on 18th. The Midtown YWCA is about 4 blocks away as well with a great indoor facility. Great access to uptown, downtown and located in the midst of midtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 18th Ave S have any available units?
3050 18th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 3050 18th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3050 18th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 18th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 3050 18th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3050 18th Ave S offer parking?
No, 3050 18th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 3050 18th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 18th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 18th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3050 18th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3050 18th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3050 18th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 18th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 18th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3050 18th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3050 18th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
600 10th Ave Apartments
600 10th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Fremont Apartments
3300 Fremont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
East Village
1401 11th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55404
East River Plaza
301 SE Saint Anthony Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University