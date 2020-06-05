All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3024 Grand Avenue South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3024 Grand Avenue South
Last updated October 27 2019 at 7:10 AM

3024 Grand Avenue South

3024 Grand Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3024 Grand Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyndale

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled house in uptown with tons of great features

House details:
- Three bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. One bed and 3/4 bath on 1st floor.
- New kitchen features granite countertops, undermount sink, disposal, dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator.
- New furnace for central heat
- Beautiful built in buffet and window seat.
- Two car garage with automatic openers, one additional off street spot and lots of on street parking
- Spacious private backyard

Great uptown location:
- Blocks from grocery, neighborhood shops, restaurants, bars, and the lakes
- Near U of M express bus routes
- Minutes from downtown and major freeways

Security deposit required
Additional deposit for pets

Showings available this Saturday 8/24, contact Sean to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Grand Avenue South have any available units?
3024 Grand Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Grand Avenue South have?
Some of 3024 Grand Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Grand Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Grand Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Grand Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3024 Grand Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 3024 Grand Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Grand Avenue South offers parking.
Does 3024 Grand Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 Grand Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Grand Avenue South have a pool?
No, 3024 Grand Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Grand Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 3024 Grand Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Grand Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 Grand Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
700 Central
700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Edition
511 South 4th St
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Green on 4th
2949 4th St SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University