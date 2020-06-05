3024 Grand Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled house in uptown with tons of great features



House details:

- Three bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. One bed and 3/4 bath on 1st floor.

- New kitchen features granite countertops, undermount sink, disposal, dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator.

- New furnace for central heat

- Beautiful built in buffet and window seat.

- Two car garage with automatic openers, one additional off street spot and lots of on street parking

- Spacious private backyard



Great uptown location:

- Blocks from grocery, neighborhood shops, restaurants, bars, and the lakes

- Near U of M express bus routes

- Minutes from downtown and major freeways



Security deposit required

Additional deposit for pets



Showings available this Saturday 8/24, contact Sean to set up a showing.