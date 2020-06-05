3024 Grand Avenue South

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled house in uptown with tons of great features
House details:
- Three bedrooms and full bath on 2nd floor. One bed and 3/4 bath on 1st floor.
- New kitchen features granite countertops, undermount sink, disposal, dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator.
- New furnace for central heat
- Beautiful built in buffet and window seat.
- Two car garage with automatic openers, one additional off street spot and lots of on street parking
- Spacious private backyard
Great uptown location:
- Blocks from grocery, neighborhood shops, restaurants, bars, and the lakes
- Near U of M express bus routes
- Minutes from downtown and major freeways
Security deposit required
Additional deposit for pets
Showings available this Saturday 8/24, contact Sean to set up a showing.