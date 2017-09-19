All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3019 Sheridan Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3019 Sheridan Ave N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3019 Sheridan Ave N

3019 Sheridan Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3019 Sheridan Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
OPEN HOUSE, Saturday, January 5th, 4:00-4:30pm

Large two story home with tons of charm. Hardwood floors, crown molding, six panel doors and two porches.

Front of home has three season porch. Large entry that opens up to the formal living room, formal dining room and large eat-in kitchen. Another three season porch on the back of the home and a large fenced in back yard with off street parking for two vehicles.

Second floor has 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Nice six panel entry and closet doors.

Basement has tons of storage, and an unfinished half bath and washer/dryer hook-ups.

Maximum of 5 occupants, no pets, no smoking. Requirements are 3 x monthly rent for income, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history. Subsidy housing accepted.

www.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Sheridan Ave N have any available units?
3019 Sheridan Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Sheridan Ave N have?
Some of 3019 Sheridan Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Sheridan Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Sheridan Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Sheridan Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Sheridan Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3019 Sheridan Ave N offer parking?
No, 3019 Sheridan Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Sheridan Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Sheridan Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Sheridan Ave N have a pool?
No, 3019 Sheridan Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Sheridan Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3019 Sheridan Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Sheridan Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Sheridan Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Landing
415 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Variant
315 N 7th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
410 Apartments
410 6th Street Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University