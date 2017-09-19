3019 Sheridan Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

OPEN HOUSE, Saturday, January 5th, 4:00-4:30pm



Large two story home with tons of charm. Hardwood floors, crown molding, six panel doors and two porches.



Front of home has three season porch. Large entry that opens up to the formal living room, formal dining room and large eat-in kitchen. Another three season porch on the back of the home and a large fenced in back yard with off street parking for two vehicles.



Second floor has 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Nice six panel entry and closet doors.



Basement has tons of storage, and an unfinished half bath and washer/dryer hook-ups.



Maximum of 5 occupants, no pets, no smoking. Requirements are 3 x monthly rent for income, no evictions, no criminal, good rental history. Subsidy housing accepted.



