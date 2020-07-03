3019 Bryant Ave S

Amenities

Recent updates in unbeatable Uptown/Lyn Lake location!



Check out this gorgeous 1bed/1bath unit. The building is pet friendly!

The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and wine fridge, laundry and work out room in basement of building. Unit comes with 1 off street parking space.

Don\'t miss this gem in the heart of the City!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people- 2

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by owner=Assoc dues-heat/water/sewer/sanitation/snow/lawn

Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, any optional utility and $150 move out/in fee

1 off street space comes included #11

Tenant must abide by association rules and regulations

1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



