All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3019 Bryant Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3019 Bryant Ave S
Last updated April 29 2019 at 1:42 PM

3019 Bryant Ave S

3019 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Lyn Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3019 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2121479032 ----
Recent updates in unbeatable Uptown/Lyn Lake location!

Check out this gorgeous 1bed/1bath unit. The building is pet friendly!
The kitchen is updated with stainless steel appliances and wine fridge, laundry and work out room in basement of building. Unit comes with 1 off street parking space.
Don\'t miss this gem in the heart of the City!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people- 2
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by owner=Assoc dues-heat/water/sewer/sanitation/snow/lawn
Utilities paid by tenant=Electricity, any optional utility and $150 move out/in fee
1 off street space comes included #11
Tenant must abide by association rules and regulations
1 pet-dog (under 30 lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/2121479032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Bryant Ave S have any available units?
3019 Bryant Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3019 Bryant Ave S have?
Some of 3019 Bryant Ave S's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Bryant Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Bryant Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Bryant Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3019 Bryant Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3019 Bryant Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3019 Bryant Ave S offers parking.
Does 3019 Bryant Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3019 Bryant Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Bryant Ave S have a pool?
No, 3019 Bryant Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3019 Bryant Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3019 Bryant Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Bryant Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3019 Bryant Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Julia
80 Broadway Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Coze Flats
628 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
FIT Apartments
515 E Grant St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
3021 Holmes Ave South Apartments
3021 Holmes Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
430 Oak Grove Apartments
430 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University