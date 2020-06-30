3013 Emerson Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage new construction

"The Treehouse" our most recent remodel pairs the best of Uptown city living with a great active outdoor living. The Treehouse is an oversized 2 bedroom unit with a great flow from front with ample amounts of sun through the generous number of windows to back "Treehouse" with the 3 seasons enclosed deck which opens up to the large backyard with fire pit all mere steps from Uptown but without the 100s of neighbors above you! Not a piece of this unit was not updated, brand new updated bath with waterfall shower, new tile throughout, new toilet and vanity. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful granite countertops, granite sink, stainless steel appliances with a generous helping of storage in the designer cabinets.