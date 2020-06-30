All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 3013 Emerson Avenue S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
3013 Emerson Avenue S
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

3013 Emerson Avenue S

3013 Emerson Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3013 Emerson Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
new construction
"The Treehouse" our most recent remodel pairs the best of Uptown city living with a great active outdoor living. The Treehouse is an oversized 2 bedroom unit with a great flow from front with ample amounts of sun through the generous number of windows to back "Treehouse" with the 3 seasons enclosed deck which opens up to the large backyard with fire pit all mere steps from Uptown but without the 100s of neighbors above you! Not a piece of this unit was not updated, brand new updated bath with waterfall shower, new tile throughout, new toilet and vanity. The kitchen has been completely updated with beautiful granite countertops, granite sink, stainless steel appliances with a generous helping of storage in the designer cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Emerson Avenue S have any available units?
3013 Emerson Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 Emerson Avenue S have?
Some of 3013 Emerson Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Emerson Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Emerson Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Emerson Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 3013 Emerson Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 3013 Emerson Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Emerson Avenue S offers parking.
Does 3013 Emerson Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Emerson Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Emerson Avenue S have a pool?
No, 3013 Emerson Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 3013 Emerson Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 3013 Emerson Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Emerson Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Emerson Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Luna
2520 8th St S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Oaks Hiawatha Station
4540 Snelling Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Archive
110 North 1st Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Loring Park Apartments
1300 Yale Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University