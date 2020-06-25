Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2950 Russell Ave N Available 06/01/19 Spacious Remodeled 4 bdrm/1ba Single Family Home Available June 1 - Another Fabulous listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



Kick back and relax in this spacious 4 bedroom home! This great space has been renovated and offers a large updated kitchen with black granite countertops, new cabinetry, and updated appliances. The first level also offers a large dining room and living room space, one first floor bedroom, and a large remodeled bathroom with washer and dryer right off the kitchen.The second level has 3 spacious bedrooms with all new flooring, fresh paint and plenty of closet space.



You will enjoy Cleveland Park, which is just blocks from your front door as well as Victory Prairie, an off-leash dog park also within walking distance. This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to major freeways as well as shops and restaurants nearby.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.



Please review our application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



