All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2950 Russell Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2950 Russell Ave N
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

2950 Russell Ave N

2950 Russell Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2950 Russell Ave N, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Jordan

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2950 Russell Ave N Available 06/01/19 Spacious Remodeled 4 bdrm/1ba Single Family Home Available June 1 - Another Fabulous listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

Kick back and relax in this spacious 4 bedroom home! This great space has been renovated and offers a large updated kitchen with black granite countertops, new cabinetry, and updated appliances. The first level also offers a large dining room and living room space, one first floor bedroom, and a large remodeled bathroom with washer and dryer right off the kitchen.The second level has 3 spacious bedrooms with all new flooring, fresh paint and plenty of closet space.

You will enjoy Cleveland Park, which is just blocks from your front door as well as Victory Prairie, an off-leash dog park also within walking distance. This home is conveniently located near downtown Minneapolis, and close to major freeways as well as shops and restaurants nearby.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Please review our application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4793572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Russell Ave N have any available units?
2950 Russell Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2950 Russell Ave N have?
Some of 2950 Russell Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 Russell Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Russell Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Russell Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2950 Russell Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2950 Russell Ave N offer parking?
No, 2950 Russell Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Russell Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2950 Russell Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Russell Ave N have a pool?
No, 2950 Russell Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2950 Russell Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2950 Russell Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Russell Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Russell Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
2222 Girard Ave S
2222 Girard Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
412 Lofts
406 12th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lake Calhoun Flats
3036 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University