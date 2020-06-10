Amenities

Hi. I am looking for someone who can take my 1bed 1bath apartment at the LINK, located at 2929 University Ave SE, right off the Prospect Park light rail station by the University of Minnesota Campus. The lease will be starting from middle Nov (negotiable) to May 31st. The move-in date is flexible. The rental for May is waived and the rental for November will be paid by me. The price would be $1579 (negotiable) per month. This apartment has been furnished (by me) with an in-unit washer and dryer. The unit is located at the 10th floor which faces to the south, with a great view and beautiful sunshine pouring into the living room during the day. The apartment is spacious enough for two people, ideal for a couple.



The Link has many great amenities. The most notable is a fully equipped gym with a yoga room, sauna, and tanning beds, a rooftop lounge/hot tub/dog run, a movie room, game room, study rooms, and plenty of bike storage. If you are interested, please feel free to contact me for more information or a tour. Again, the move-in date and price are negotiable.