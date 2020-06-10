All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2929 University Ave Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2929 University Ave Se
Last updated December 29 2019 at 9:44 AM

2929 University Ave Se

2929 University Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Prospect Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2929 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
dog park
yoga
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Hi. I am looking for someone who can take my 1bed 1bath apartment at the LINK, located at 2929 University Ave SE, right off the Prospect Park light rail station by the University of Minnesota Campus. The lease will be starting from middle Nov (negotiable) to May 31st. The move-in date is flexible. The rental for May is waived and the rental for November will be paid by me. The price would be $1579 (negotiable) per month. This apartment has been furnished (by me) with an in-unit washer and dryer. The unit is located at the 10th floor which faces to the south, with a great view and beautiful sunshine pouring into the living room during the day. The apartment is spacious enough for two people, ideal for a couple.

The Link has many great amenities. The most notable is a fully equipped gym with a yoga room, sauna, and tanning beds, a rooftop lounge/hot tub/dog run, a movie room, game room, study rooms, and plenty of bike storage. If you are interested, please feel free to contact me for more information or a tour. Again, the move-in date and price are negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 University Ave Se have any available units?
2929 University Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 University Ave Se have?
Some of 2929 University Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 University Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
2929 University Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 University Ave Se pet-friendly?
No, 2929 University Ave Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2929 University Ave Se offer parking?
No, 2929 University Ave Se does not offer parking.
Does 2929 University Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2929 University Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 University Ave Se have a pool?
No, 2929 University Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 2929 University Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 2929 University Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 University Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 University Ave Se does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Borealis North Loop
721 N 1st St
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
3500 Dupont Apartments
3500 Dupont Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55419
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University