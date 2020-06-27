Amenities

2832 Girard Ave S Available 09/01/19 Single Family Home w/ Lawn in UNBEATABLE Uptown Location. 4BD/2BA Avail. 9/1 - This is a BIG house right in the heart of Uptown! It's steps away from the Lagoon Theater, and all the great bars & restaurants Uptown has to offer!



Among the many things you will love:



-Lots of living space

-Big kitchen w/ dishwasher

-Spacious bedrooms

-Plenty of storage space

-Private washer/dryer

-Off street parking (3 spots)

-Pets OK ($35/mo. pet rent)

-Large fenced-in yard



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



**Renter's insurance is required & the property owner reserves the right to terminate the lease agreement at any time provided 90-days written notice is given.



For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Alex at 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE5033875)