Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2832 Girard Ave S

2832 Girard Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
2832 Girard Ave S Available 09/01/19 Single Family Home w/ Lawn in UNBEATABLE Uptown Location. 4BD/2BA Avail. 9/1 - This is a BIG house right in the heart of Uptown! It's steps away from the Lagoon Theater, and all the great bars & restaurants Uptown has to offer!

Among the many things you will love:

-Lots of living space
-Big kitchen w/ dishwasher
-Spacious bedrooms
-Plenty of storage space
-Private washer/dryer
-Off street parking (3 spots)
-Pets OK ($35/mo. pet rent)
-Large fenced-in yard

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

**Renter's insurance is required & the property owner reserves the right to terminate the lease agreement at any time provided 90-days written notice is given.

For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Alex at 612-791-1414 (text/email preferred)

(RLNE5033875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Girard Ave S have any available units?
2832 Girard Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 Girard Ave S have?
Some of 2832 Girard Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 Girard Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Girard Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Girard Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2832 Girard Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2832 Girard Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2832 Girard Ave S offers parking.
Does 2832 Girard Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2832 Girard Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Girard Ave S have a pool?
No, 2832 Girard Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2832 Girard Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2832 Girard Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Girard Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 Girard Ave S has units with dishwashers.
