2821 Portland Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Completely renovated apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. This apartment home features beautiful "cutting-board" counters, stone tiled backsplash, crown molding, hardwood flooring, built-in buffet, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping and perennial garden in back with patio. Convenient location, the Midtown Greenway walking and biking trail is only half of a block away. Heat is included in rent!



This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. This apartment is a one-of-a-kind in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long.



Available August 1, 2020

Online background check required for all tenants

$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing

Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)

Garage space included with rent

Heat, water and trash included. Gas, electricity, cable/internet are responsibility of tenant.

Coin-operated laundry in basement



Apartment is very close to:

Convenient access to 35W and 94W

Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)

Uptown (5 minute drive)

Downtown (5 minute drive)

Midtown Global Market (1 minute drive)

MSP Airport (15-20 minute drive)

Mall of America (15-20 minute drive)



Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.