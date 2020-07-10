All apartments in Minneapolis
2821 Portland Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

2821 Portland Ave

2821 Portland Avenue South · (715) 299-5550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2821 Portland Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Phillips West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Completely renovated apartment with two bedrooms and one bathroom. This apartment home features beautiful "cutting-board" counters, stone tiled backsplash, crown molding, hardwood flooring, built-in buffet, and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful landscaping and perennial garden in back with patio. Convenient location, the Midtown Greenway walking and biking trail is only half of a block away. Heat is included in rent!

This apartment is on a bike lane street (Portland Ave) with extremely convenient public transportation access. This apartment is a one-of-a-kind in a very conveniently located neighborhood and won't last long.

Available August 1, 2020
Online background check required for all tenants
$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing
Up to 2 pets allowed (extra $50/month per pet)
Garage space included with rent
Heat, water and trash included. Gas, electricity, cable/internet are responsibility of tenant.
Coin-operated laundry in basement

Apartment is very close to:
Convenient access to 35W and 94W
Lake Harriet and Lake Calhoun (5-10 minute drive)
Uptown (5 minute drive)
Downtown (5 minute drive)
Midtown Global Market (1 minute drive)
MSP Airport (15-20 minute drive)
Mall of America (15-20 minute drive)

Contact Nate @ 715-299-5550 with any questions or to schedule an immediate showing! Unfortunately this property is not section 8 approved at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 Portland Ave have any available units?
2821 Portland Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 Portland Ave have?
Some of 2821 Portland Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 Portland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2821 Portland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 Portland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2821 Portland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2821 Portland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2821 Portland Ave offers parking.
Does 2821 Portland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2821 Portland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 Portland Ave have a pool?
No, 2821 Portland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2821 Portland Ave have accessible units?
No, 2821 Portland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 Portland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 Portland Ave has units with dishwashers.
