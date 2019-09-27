Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2816 Bryant Ave S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home Uptown Mpls - Beautiful single family home for rent in the heart of uptown. Amazing back yard, updated appliances, built in buffet and french doors, front porch, lots of color and light throughout the house.



Half a block from the Midtown Greenway and a short walk to all there is to offer in the Uptown and Lyn-Lake area. You can not beat this location!



Pet friendly for all sizes of dogs, some breed restrictions apply.



Pet Rent (max two pets):

$25/mo for cats

$35/mo for dogs



(RLNE5267167)