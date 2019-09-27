All apartments in Minneapolis
2816 Bryant Ave S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2816 Bryant Ave S

2816 Bryant Avenue South · (612) 756-4469 ext. 1
Location

2816 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2816 Bryant Ave S · Avail. Aug 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2816 Bryant Ave S Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Single Family Home Uptown Mpls - Beautiful single family home for rent in the heart of uptown. Amazing back yard, updated appliances, built in buffet and french doors, front porch, lots of color and light throughout the house.

Half a block from the Midtown Greenway and a short walk to all there is to offer in the Uptown and Lyn-Lake area. You can not beat this location!

Pet friendly for all sizes of dogs, some breed restrictions apply.

Pet Rent (max two pets):
$25/mo for cats
$35/mo for dogs

Contact us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5267167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Bryant Ave S have any available units?
2816 Bryant Ave S has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2816 Bryant Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Bryant Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Bryant Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 Bryant Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 2816 Bryant Ave S offer parking?
No, 2816 Bryant Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Bryant Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2816 Bryant Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Bryant Ave S have a pool?
No, 2816 Bryant Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Bryant Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2816 Bryant Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Bryant Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Bryant Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Bryant Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Bryant Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.
