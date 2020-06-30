2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This Upper level unit 2 bed 1 bath with OFF STREET PARKING AND LAUNDRY IN UNIT has beautiful mahogany-accented residence fully renovated top-to-bottom with Brazilian granite. Private washer-dryers. Stainless steel dishwashers. Stainless steel gas stove. Moen designer faucets and sinks. Granite countertops throughout. Plus granite breakfast bar peninsular island that can seat 3 people. Custom cherrywood wine racks. Cherrywood cabinets. Frigidaire stainless steel double-wide fridges. High ceilings with mahogany crown molding. Frigidaire ice-maker and water dispenser. Red oak modern fireplaces.



The property is 1 block from the "small town" 27th and Johnson Street Shopping Area and beautiful Audubon Park, allowing you to walk out your door to coffee houses, a bakery, restaurants, vintage clothing stores -- all the independent shops and dining that Northeast is famous for. The residence is also blocks away from the dozens of restaurants, shops and breweries of Central Avenue!



Lease Terms: $1450 Security Deposit for a 24 month lease term. $1595 rent and Security Deposit for a 12 month lease term. Tenant is responsible for paying gas and electric as well as taking care of lawn and snow care equally between tenants of the other unit (equipment provided). Water and garbage are all included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (No dogs). This home does not qualify for Section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.

Open concept duplex in great location!