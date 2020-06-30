All apartments in Minneapolis
2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2

2718 Northeast Lincoln Street
Location

2718 Northeast Lincoln Street, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
This Upper level unit 2 bed 1 bath with OFF STREET PARKING AND LAUNDRY IN UNIT has beautiful mahogany-accented residence fully renovated top-to-bottom with Brazilian granite. Private washer-dryers. Stainless steel dishwashers. Stainless steel gas stove. Moen designer faucets and sinks. Granite countertops throughout. Plus granite breakfast bar peninsular island that can seat 3 people. Custom cherrywood wine racks. Cherrywood cabinets. Frigidaire stainless steel double-wide fridges. High ceilings with mahogany crown molding. Frigidaire ice-maker and water dispenser. Red oak modern fireplaces.

The property is 1 block from the "small town" 27th and Johnson Street Shopping Area and beautiful Audubon Park, allowing you to walk out your door to coffee houses, a bakery, restaurants, vintage clothing stores -- all the independent shops and dining that Northeast is famous for. The residence is also blocks away from the dozens of restaurants, shops and breweries of Central Avenue!

Lease Terms: $1450 Security Deposit for a 24 month lease term. $1595 rent and Security Deposit for a 12 month lease term. Tenant is responsible for paying gas and electric as well as taking care of lawn and snow care equally between tenants of the other unit (equipment provided). Water and garbage are all included in rent. Pets may be accepted based on owner approval with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (No dogs). This home does not qualify for Section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUIDELINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call (612) 367-7848.
Open concept duplex in great location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 have any available units?
2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 have?
Some of 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 offers parking.
Does 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 have a pool?
No, 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2718 Lincoln Street Northeast - 2 has units with dishwashers.

