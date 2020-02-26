All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 21 2019 at 4:35 AM

2639 Taylor Street NE

2639 Taylor Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Taylor Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Audubon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vinyl plank flooring, with new front load washer dryer in unit. gas range, deck off back
Many updates, freshly painted and new fixtures- nice rental.

Tenant responsible for heat electric water/trash/sewer.
No smoking. No Cats, Dogs with approved breed, non refundable pet deposit and pet rent
Please reply to email with questions.

Criteria for background check will include- credit score of 600 or higher,
no felonies & no evictions in last 7 years.
Nice NE Up/down duplex. On street and off street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Taylor Street NE have any available units?
2639 Taylor Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Taylor Street NE have?
Some of 2639 Taylor Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Taylor Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Taylor Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Taylor Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 Taylor Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 2639 Taylor Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Taylor Street NE offers parking.
Does 2639 Taylor Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 Taylor Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Taylor Street NE have a pool?
No, 2639 Taylor Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 2639 Taylor Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2639 Taylor Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Taylor Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Taylor Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.

