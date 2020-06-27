2600 University Avenue South East

Amenities

in unit laundry furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8

Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 4BD/3BA condo in Minneapolis is Available for immediate move in!! This unit is furnished with beds, desks, dining room set, couch, TV, TV stand, vacuum, printer and cookware. Location is above The Cajun House for great food and only blocks from the light rail. Located on University SE near the University of Minnesota. Washer and dryer in unit! Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. (RENT: $2,675) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,675) (ONE-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) ($7 MONTHLY PROCESSING FEE) To schedule a showing please email. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing.