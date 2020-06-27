All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 2600 University Avenue South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
2600 University Avenue South East
Last updated October 20 2019 at 4:39 PM

2600 University Avenue South East

2600 University Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Prospect Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2600 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 4BD/3BA condo in Minneapolis is Available for immediate move in!! This unit is furnished with beds, desks, dining room set, couch, TV, TV stand, vacuum, printer and cookware. Location is above The Cajun House for great food and only blocks from the light rail. Located on University SE near the University of Minnesota. Washer and dryer in unit! Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. (RENT: $2,675) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,675) (ONE-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) ($7 MONTHLY PROCESSING FEE) To schedule a showing please email. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 University Avenue South East have any available units?
2600 University Avenue South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 2600 University Avenue South East currently offering any rent specials?
2600 University Avenue South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 University Avenue South East pet-friendly?
No, 2600 University Avenue South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 2600 University Avenue South East offer parking?
No, 2600 University Avenue South East does not offer parking.
Does 2600 University Avenue South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 University Avenue South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 University Avenue South East have a pool?
No, 2600 University Avenue South East does not have a pool.
Does 2600 University Avenue South East have accessible units?
No, 2600 University Avenue South East does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 University Avenue South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600 University Avenue South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600 University Avenue South East have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600 University Avenue South East does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
225 Place Apartments
225 W 15th St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
2800 Girard
2800 S Girard Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University